LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £34,768,210 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £23,667,015 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £18,445,299 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £17,163,690 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £15,542,822 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,330,375 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,184,958 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,120,596 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £12,161,195 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £11,839,561 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,249,956 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,589,234 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £8,705,757 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £8,176,104 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £7,767,728 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,185,934 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £6,887,203 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £6,845,180 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £6,809,078 DPH Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC value of shares traded £6,740,396 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £6,445,106 CNA Centrica PLC value of shares traded £6,153,801 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £6,090,326 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £6,010,980 PNN Pennon Group PLC value of shares traded £5,940,980 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,663,925 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £5,548,227 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £5,547,545 EBOX Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Gbp value of shares traded £5,528,866 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £5,406,289 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com