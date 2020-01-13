StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks kept hold of most of the gains made earlier in the Monday session at midday as investors responded positively to several corporate events and welcomed progress on a possible US-China trade deal.
At 12.00pm, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up around 25 points, or 0.3%, at 7,612.06, led by 3.5% gains by defence giant BAE Systems at 613.2p.
Banks acted as a brake on Monday's rally as speculation mounts that the Bank of England could look to cut interest rates in the near future to stimulate the UK economy. Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland were the chief losers, down nearly 3% and around 1% respectively at 59.21p and 232.8p.
The effect of a possible rate cut could also be seen in Sterling markets, with the pound losing ground against the dollar, euro and Japanese yen.
The FTSE 250 mid cap index made even larger gains, jumping nearly a full 1% to 21,768.08.
RECYCLING BUSINESS BUYOUT?
In corporate news, weekend reports of takeover interest in water utility Pennon's waste management unit Viridor. According to the Daily Telegraph, private equity firm KKR had made an early bid for Viridor, sending Pennon's share price nearly 6% higher to £10.665.
Bookmaker William Hill built on earlier gains to rise roughly 1.2% to 186.5p as it guided for annual earnings to come in ahead of market expectations. Favourable sporting results are given as the chief reason.
Estate agency Savills also posted positive news, saying that it now anticipates that full year results will be at the upper end of its expectations thanks to a strong performance in the UK.
Savills shares jumped more than 7% to £12.32.
Testing and assurance technology company Spirent Communications was also a big mover, rallying nearly 17% to 238.5p, after lifting its adjusted full year earnings expectations thanks to revenue growth of 5.5%.
That saw Spirent top the FTSE All-Share leader board on Monday.
Pharma firm AstraZeneca failed to hold on to earlier modest gains to drift 5p lower to £76.40 despite it and partner Merck saying that their application for a drug used to treat ovarian cancer had been granted priority review in the US.
Generic rival Hikma Pharmaceuticals gained 1.6% to £19.37 after it signed a licensing agreement with Italy's Chiesi Farmaceutici, providing Hikma with exclusive rights to commercialise 11 of Chiesi's products in Egypt.
Iron ore group Ferrexpo rose close on 4% to 151.3p as its pellet output grew 3.5% in the third quarter and higher prices helped boost its margins.
SMALLER COMPANY WRAP
Vehicle tracking-system supplier Quartix advanced 5% to 382p after guiding for annual revenue, profit and free cash flow to be 'slightly ahead' of current market forecasts.
According to the company, those 2019 expectations had been pitched at £25.3m, £6.8m and £5.7m of free cash flow.
Healthcare and pharmaceuticals data company Diaceutics rallied more than 13% to 115.5p after announcing that results for the year to December 2019 will be ahead of market expectations.
Southern England and Wales focused pub company, The City Pub, was having a tougher day, dropping more than 9% to 197.5p, as it warned on profit. The weather and political uncertainty were used as excuses.
