StockMarketWire.com - Washing machine technology group Xeros Technology said chairman David Armfield had stood down and taken up the role of senior independent director.
Armfield had been replaced as chairman by Klaas de Boer, a managing partner of Entrepreneurs Fund Management, which owned 28.6% of Xeros Technology.
'Myself and the board thank David for his chairmanship during 2019, a period when the company achieved a number of major milestones and materially completed its migration to a license-based business,' chief executive Mark Nichols said.
At 1:22pm: [LON:XSG] Xeros Technology Group Plc share price was +0.03p at 1.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
