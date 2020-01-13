StockMarketWire.com - Struggling animal feed provider Walcom said it had sourced another loan from chief executive Francis Chi.
The HK$270k loan carried an interest rate of 8% a year and was repayable on 12 January 2021.
It brought to HK$620k the amount that he had lent to the company, via subsidiary Walcom Bio-Chemicals Industrial.
Walcom had previously indicated that Chin was considering providing a larger loan, of HK$1.5m.
The company said it remained in discussions with Chi regarding the provision of the balance of the proposed funding, which would enable it to meet its liabilities until early February.
At 1:28pm: [LON:WALG] Walcom Group Ltd share price was 0p at 0.35p
