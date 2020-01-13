StockMarketWire.com - African mineral sands producer Base Resources upgraded production guidance for its Kwale operation in Kenya.
Rutile output for the 2020 financial year was now seen at 75,000 to 81,000 tonnes, up from previous guidance of 64,000 to 70,000 tonnes.
Ilmenite guidance was lifted to 335,000 to 355,000 tonnes, up from previous guidance of 315,000 to 350,000.
Zircon guidance was lifted to 29,000 to 32,000 tonnes, up from 25,000 to 28,000 tonnes.
The company said that since commencing mining on the South Dune orebody in July, it had encountered higher rutile and marginally lower ilmenite than expected in the mineral assemblage, with zircon largely as forecast.
In addition, due to the mineral characteristics of the South Dune ore, separation efficiency had improved.
At 1:53pm: [LON:BSE] Base Resources Limited share price was +0.25p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
