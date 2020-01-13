StockMarketWire.com - 
LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £41,726,582

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £31,200,773

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,246,080

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £21,320,687

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,099,351

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £19,352,327

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £19,080,440

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,480,997

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,324,003

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,319,577

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £14,382,833

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,318,472

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,710,709

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £11,454,925

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £10,184,901

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£10,164,799

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £9,689,792

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £9,600,894

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £9,250,957

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £8,900,904

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,760,186

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,325,436

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £8,309,611

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,138,658

PNN	Pennon Group PLC value of shares traded £7,879,537

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £7,542,636

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £7,252,407

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,238,601

DPH	Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC value of shares traded £7,229,594

SMT	Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £7,189,185



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com