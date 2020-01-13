LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £41,726,582 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £31,200,773 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,246,080 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £21,320,687 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,099,351 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £19,352,327 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £19,080,440 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,480,997 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,324,003 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,319,577 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £14,382,833 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,318,472 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,710,709 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £11,454,925 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £10,184,901 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £10,164,799 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £9,689,792 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £9,600,894 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £9,250,957 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £8,900,904 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,760,186 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,325,436 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £8,309,611 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,138,658 PNN Pennon Group PLC value of shares traded £7,879,537 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £7,542,636 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £7,252,407 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,238,601 DPH Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC value of shares traded £7,229,594 SMT Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £7,189,185 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com