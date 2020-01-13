StockMarketWire.com - Video surveillance system provider IndigoVision said its annual sales grew 9%, helping it to achieve an operating profit in line with market expectations.
Revenue for the year through December climbed to $50.1m, while gross margins were flat, owing to 'strong cost control', the company said.
Net cash at 31 December was $2.0m.
At 2:01pm: [LON:IND] IndigoVision Group PLC share price was +8.5p at 187p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
