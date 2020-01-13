StockMarketWire.com - GCM Resources said it had extended by three months a non-binding agreement with two Chinese companies to pursue the development of the Phulbari coal mine and power project in Bangladesh.
The memorandum of understanding had been signed with China Nonferrous Metal Industry and Power Construction Corporation of China.
GCM Resources said it had also agreed an extension of a JV agreement and engineering, procurement and construction contract with PowerChina, for a further 12 months, to 17 January 2021.
At 2:12pm: [LON:GCM] GCM Resources PLC share price was -0.25p at 13.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
