BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £120,593,946 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £95,090,712 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £83,832,120 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £79,852,242 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £74,401,393 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £67,854,419 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £62,892,148 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £60,118,883 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £57,683,082 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £53,983,315 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £52,327,972 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £50,554,491 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £50,546,197 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £48,851,825 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £46,931,912 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £46,764,647 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £46,226,526 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £41,738,397 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £41,204,024 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £32,630,552 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £32,006,627 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,745,001 STOB Stobart Group Ltd value of shares traded £30,435,740 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £28,867,453 INF Informa PLC value of shares traded £27,727,248 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £26,369,984 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £26,291,678 DLG Direct Line Insurance Group PLC value of shares traded £25,281,721 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £24,944,708 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £23,419,902 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com