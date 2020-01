BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £172,457,198 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £143,952,596 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £123,513,234 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £108,833,135 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £105,991,682 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £105,047,565 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £104,061,754 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £97,044,267 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £93,441,942 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £92,346,088 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £92,161,845 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £88,044,781 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £84,334,400 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £79,670,168 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £78,487,433 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £75,205,747 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £66,101,066 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £62,077,583 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £59,536,541 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £56,394,029 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £52,821,076 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £49,239,111 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £46,786,186 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £45,843,431 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £43,255,066 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £43,044,138 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £41,936,179 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £39,988,441 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £38,892,447 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £38,027,052 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com