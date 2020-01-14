StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had secured an order worth around £1m to supply the UK Ministry of Defence with submarine oxygen-generating devices.
The 750 multi-purpose oxygen generators would be supplied to the Royal Navy during 2020 as part of an estimated £22m framework contract previously signed between TP and the ministry, in 2017.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
