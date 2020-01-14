StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties said it had decided to shrink the size of its board to six directors, down from the current eight.
The company said its board would now comprise four independent non-executive directors and two executive directors, given the relative simplicity of its business model
Current director Helen Mahy, due to retire in April, would not be replaced, while Stephen Kell would not be standing for re-election at the April annual general meeting.
Ian Krieger would become a senior independent director and Peter Cole chairman of the company's remuneration committee.
