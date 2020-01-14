StockMarketWire.com - Mining titan BHP said director Lindsay Maxsted would not stand for re-election at its annual meetings this year.
The company also announced that director Terry Bowen had been appointed to the board of Australian road company Transurban, with effect from 1 February.
'As a consequence, there will be a limited period of overlap between Terry Bowen and Lindsay Maxsted on the boards of BHP and Transurban,' it added.
Bowen would also be appointed as chair of BHP's risk and audit committee, effective from 1 May.
Maxsted, meanwhile, would remain a member of the company's risk and audit committee until his retirement from the BHP board at or before the 2020 annual general meetings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
