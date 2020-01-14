StockMarketWire.com - Employee services company Personal said overall trading in 2019 was in line with its expectations amid 'strong' profitability at its insurance division.
The insurance segment was profitable despite a slowdown in new client wins.
'The company is now starting to see positive signs from its investment in sales and marketing to address this,' Personal said.
The 'Let's Connect' segment also improved its performance, while the software-as-a-service unit delivered a 'strong' increase in revenue, it added.
'I'm delighted to report that the company traded in-line with expectations in 2019,' chief executive Deborah Frost said.
'We are starting to see the benefits of the investment that the company has made in sales and marketing and developing our strategy.'
'We enter 2020 in a good position across all three business segments.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: