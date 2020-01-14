StockMarketWire.com - Residential property developer and urban regeneration group Sigma Capital said it posted a stronger performance in the second half of the year, as expected.
In a trading update for the year through December, the company said growth was particularly strong in the fourth quarter.
'This resulted in a significant uplift in development fees and development profits half-year on half-year,' it added.
Sigma Capital said it also benefited from an increase in asset management income following a full year of investment adviser fees from The PRS REIT'S £250m equity raise in February 2018.
'The board therefore expects full year results to be in line with market expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
