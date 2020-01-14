StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo upgraded its outlook on revenue amid record trading in the last four months of the year as sales jumped 44% led by strong performance in its core UK business.
Revenue growth for the financial year to 29 February 2020 was expected to be in the range of 40% to 42%, ahead of the retailer's previous guidance of 33% to 38%.
'We expect group adjusted EBITDA (earnings) margin to be 10.0% to 10.2%, ahead of our previous guidance of around 10%,' the company said.
For the four months ended 31 December, revenue grew 44% to £473.7m on-year, led by strong performance in the UK and US, with growth up 42% and 57% respectively.
Gross margin, however, fell 70 basis points to 53.5%.
Its boohoo brand booked a 42% rise in revenue to £232.6m, PrettyLittleThing saw revenue up 32% to £190.8m and Nasty Gal revenue was up 102% to £41.5m.
The performance was also bolstered by the performance of newly-acquired brands, MissPap, Karen Millen and Coast, which were 'showing great promise,' Boohoo said.
In a separate update, the company also said it had appointed Brian Small as deputy chairman with immediate effect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: