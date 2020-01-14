StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo upgraded its annual revenue guidance after its sales jumped 44% in the last four months of the calendar year, led by a strong performance in its core UK business.
Revenue growth for the financial year to 29 February 2020 was now expected to be in the range of 40% to 42%, ahead of the retailer's previous guidance of 33% to 38%.
Boohoo also upped its margin guidance, with its EBITDA margin now expected at 10.0% to 10.2%, ahead of previous guidance of around 10%.
In the last four months of the year through December, revenue grew 44% to £473.7m on-year, led by the UK and US, with growth of 42% and 57%., respectively.
Gross margin, however, fell 70 basis points to 53.5% over that period.
The company's performance was also bolstered by newly-acquired brands, MissPap, Karen Millen and Coast, which were 'showing great promise,' Boohoo said.
In a separate update, the company also said it had appointed Brian Small as deputy chairman with immediate effect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
