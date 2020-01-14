StockMarketWire.com - Board game retailer Games Workshop reported a jump in first-half profit as sales rose by nearly a fifth, underpinned by growth at its trade division. For the six months to 1 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 44% to £58.6m on-year as sales grew 19% to £148.4m. On a constant currency basis, sales were up by 16% to £145.6m; with trade generating £76.1m, up from £61.4m last year, retail £45.3m, up from £42.6m and online £24.2m, up from £21.2m. 'We are pleased to once again report record sales and profit levels in the period... and sales for the month of December, were in line with our expectations,' the company said. Games Workshop also declared a dividend of 45p a share, taking the total dividend to 100p, up from 65p last year.
At 8:06am: [LON:GAW] Games Workshop Group PLC share price was +185p at 6560p
