StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused Serabi Gold said its annual production rose 7% and forecast a further improvement this year.
Gold output for the year through December increased to 40,101 ounces, up from 37,108 on-year.
Serabi Gold forecast production in 2020 of between 45,000 and 46,000 ounces.
'We have now produced more than 10,000 ounces in five of the last six quarters, demonstrating strong operational consistency,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.
At 8:20am: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was +6.5p at 82.5p
