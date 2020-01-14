StockMarketWire.com - Horizon Discovery said it had exercised its option to exclusively license gene-editing technology from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in the US to use in therapeutic, diagnostic and service applications.
Rutgers' novel technology Base Editing enabled scientists to make edits to base pairs in DNA by recruiting specific base editing enzymes.
In January 2019, Horizon and Rutgers signed an agreement granting Horizon an option to obtain an exclusive license to Rutgers' proprietary 'Base Editing' technology.
'Exercising our option for this technology is potentially transformative for Horizon. Base Editing has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of genetic diseases,' Horizon Discover said.
At 8:25am:
[LON:HZD] Horizon Discovery Group Plc share price was +0.3p at 148.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: