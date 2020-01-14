StockMarketWire.com - Battery mineral focused Strategic Minerals said sales from existing clients improved in the December quarter.

Underlying sales from the company's Cobre magnetite operation in New Mexico rose 13% in the three months to December on-year.

The group's cash balance at the end of December was $0.52m.

Strategic Minerals said an arbitrator for its dispute with a former major client had been appointed and an arbitration meeting was expected to be scheduled shortly.


At 8:25am: [LON:SML] Strategic Minerals PLC share price was -0.13p at 0.68p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com