StockMarketWire.com - Savannah Resources said its mineral sands venture with Rio Tinto in Mozambique had been awarded the final of three mining licences.
Mining licence 9228C was issued by the African nation's minister for mineral resources and energy.
The two other licences have already been issued.
At 8:28am: [LON:SAV] Savannah Resources share price was +0.2p at 2.85p
