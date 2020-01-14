StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Antofagasta                              985.00       +1.46%
NMC Health                              1274.50       +1.43%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               191.18       +1.18%
Glencore                                 245.05       +1.13%
Land Securities Group                    961.40       +0.86%
WPP Group                               1035.00       -2.59%
Pearson                                  611.40       -2.27%
Mondi                                   1638.75       -2.05%
Flutter Entertainment                   9052.00       -1.72%
Halma                                   2083.00       -1.51%

FTSE 250
Games Workshop Group                    6925.00       +8.63%
Grafton Group                            902.50       +5.19%
Dixons Carphone                          142.73       +3.05%
Kaz Minerals                             579.10       +2.68%
Micro Focus International               1115.60       +2.59%
Elementis                                138.15      -16.12%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     447.25       -3.17%
William Hill                             180.33       -3.05%
888 Holdings                             148.45       -2.59%
Safestore Holdings                       765.00       -2.11%

FTSE 350
AIM
ValiRx                                     0.13      +15.56%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.43      +14.00%
DP Poland                                  5.60       +9.80%
D4T4 Solutions                           224.50       +9.51%
Velocys                                    3.15       +9.19%
Lekoil                                     3.01      -67.98%
Boku Inc.                                 71.50      -25.52%
Flowtech Fluidpower                       99.50      -21.65%
Strategic Minerals                         0.70      -12.50%
ITM Power                                 97.30      -11.55%

Overall Market
