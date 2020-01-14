FTSE 100 Antofagasta 985.00 +1.46% NMC Health 1274.50 +1.43% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 191.18 +1.18% Glencore 245.05 +1.13% Land Securities Group 961.40 +0.86% WPP Group 1035.00 -2.59% Pearson 611.40 -2.27% Mondi 1638.75 -2.05% Flutter Entertainment 9052.00 -1.72% Halma 2083.00 -1.51% FTSE 250 Games Workshop Group 6925.00 +8.63% Grafton Group 902.50 +5.19% Dixons Carphone 142.73 +3.05% Kaz Minerals 579.10 +2.68% Micro Focus International 1115.60 +2.59% Elementis 138.15 -16.12% Aston Martin Lagonda 447.25 -3.17% William Hill 180.33 -3.05% 888 Holdings 148.45 -2.59% Safestore Holdings 765.00 -2.11% FTSE 350 Games Workshop Group 6925.00 +8.63% Grafton Group 902.50 +5.19% Dixons Carphone 142.73 +3.05% Kaz Minerals 579.10 +2.68% Cranswick 3369.00 +2.59% Elementis 138.15 -16.12% Aston Martin Lagonda 447.25 -3.17% William Hill 180.33 -3.05% 888 Holdings 148.45 -2.59% WPP Group 1035.00 -2.59% AIM ValiRx 0.13 +15.56% Tissue Regenix Group 1.43 +14.00% DP Poland 5.60 +9.80% D4T4 Solutions 224.50 +9.51% Velocys 3.15 +9.19% Lekoil 3.01 -67.98% Boku Inc. 71.50 -25.52% Flowtech Fluidpower 99.50 -21.65% Strategic Minerals 0.70 -12.50% ITM Power 97.30 -11.55% Overall Market ValiRx 0.13 +15.56% Tissue Regenix Group 1.43 +14.00% DP Poland 5.60 +9.80% D4T4 Solutions 224.50 +9.51% Velocys 3.15 +9.19% Lekoil 3.01 -67.98% Boku Inc. 71.50 -25.52% Flowtech Fluidpower 99.50 -21.65% Elementis 138.15 -16.12% McBride 67.35 -15.81%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
