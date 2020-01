LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £21,665,083 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,574,645 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,066,691 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £14,749,198 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £13,401,706 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,933,462 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £12,055,427 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,517,176 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,465,998 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £8,205,792 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,053,538 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,018,275 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £7,912,672 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,871,449 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £7,686,638 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,066,040 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £6,717,827 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,681,217 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,464,732 GFTU Grafton Group PLC value of shares traded £6,119,219 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,112,388 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £5,436,256 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £5,145,809 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,138,874 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £5,131,776 GAW Games Workshop Group PLC value of shares traded £5,043,477 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £4,982,123 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,918,565 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,672,389 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £4,518,917 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com