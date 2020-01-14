StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group Parity said its expectations for full-year earnings remained unchanged.

In a trading update for the year through December, the company also said its cash collections were exceptionally strong during the month December.

'As a result, the group now expects to show a net positive cash position at the year end,' Parity said.

At 31 December 2018 the company had a net debt position of £1.1m.


At 9:11am: [LON:PTY] Parity Group PLC share price was +0.5p at 10.25p



