StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group Parity said its expectations for full-year earnings remained unchanged.
In a trading update for the year through December, the company also said its cash collections were exceptionally strong during the month December.
'As a result, the group now expects to show a net positive cash position at the year end,' Parity said.
At 31 December 2018 the company had a net debt position of £1.1m.
