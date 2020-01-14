StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning product manufacturer McBride warned on annual earnings amid a fall in first-half revenue.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through June was now expected to be around 15% lower than current market expectations, the company said.
In the first half, household revenues at constant currency had fallen 1.4% following a slowdown in the last two months of the period, especially in the UK.
Group continuing revenues at constant currency were down 4.4%, which the company said reflected a decision to exit UK aerosol manufacturing.
At 9:17am: [LON:MCB] McBride PLC share price was -13p at 67p
