StockMarketWire.com - Sports nutrition company Science in Sport said it expected to more than double its annual sales following its acquisition in late 2018 of of the PhD brand.
Sales for the year through December were seen jumping to £50.5m, up from £21.3m on-year.
Underlying sales at PhD grew 23% to £26.0m, while SiS sales grew 24% to £24.5m.
E-commerce sales rose 34% to £16.1m.
'2019 was a landmark year for Science in Sport during which we integrated the PhD acquisition as planned and continued our strategic growth focus on e-commerce and international markets,' chief executive Stephen Moon said.
'Our executive management team was significantly strengthened during the year which, along with important operational progress, has positioned the group for the next stage of its growth.'
'We remain confident of the outlook for 2020 and beyond, supported by a robust balance sheet and strong innovation pipeline.'
