StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Blue Star Capital said its investee company The Drops entered into talks with Fibresources concerning a possible sale on a shares-only basis.
Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of The Drops would receive one Fibresources share for every two shares held.
Completion of deal was subject to approval by shareholders of Fibresources and The Drops, Fibresources raising additional funds and concluding a share capital and debt reorganisation and receiving all necessary regulatory approvals prior to 31 March 2020.
Blue Star had a 13.6% stake in The Drops.
'The Drops is the first of our six early stage investments in esports to release news and we are optimistic for the value of our investment should the proposed transaction complete,' Blue Star said.
At 9:28am: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was 0p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
