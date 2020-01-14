StockMarketWire.com - South America focused gold miner Orosur Mining swung to a small profit in the second quarter after it booked a gain on discontinued operations.
Net profit for the three months through December amounted to $41k, compared to a loss of $2.44m on-year.
From continuing operations, the company booked a net loss of $0.37m, compared to a loss of $0.65m on-year.
'During the year ended May 31, 2018, the board adopted an aggressive strategic plan to restructure its business, and recapitalize and transform the company,' Orosur Mining said.
'The company's main objectives were advancing the Anza project: the company's flagship, high-grade gold exploration asset in Colombia; finding a fair solution in Uruguay for all stakeholders; and reducing its activities in Chile.'
'This strategy remains unchanged.'
