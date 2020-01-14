StockMarketWire.com - Gamesys said it was confident that profit for the year would be within the 'upper end' of forecasts following a strong end to the final quarter of last year.
Following strong performance in the fourth quarter, the company said it was confident that it would report fiscal 2019 revenue and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) at the upper end of current market expectations.
The upbeat forecast followed strong growth in overseas markets and good progress made by the company's UK brands in the second half of 2019.
At 9:53am: [LON:GYS] share price was +22.5p at 748.5p
