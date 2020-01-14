StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Telit Communications said it expected to post a 7.8% rise in annual and higher earnings, excluding contributions from an automotive business sold in February.
Revenue from continuing operations for the year through December was expected to rise to $381.0m, up from $353.4m on-year.
Total revenues, including two months' contribution from the automotive business, were expected to fall to $391.0m, down from $427.5m.
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the automotive business, was seen in the range of $37m-to-$40m, up from $30.1m on-year.
'In 2019 Telit improved both its financial position and operating performance, reflected in increased profitability and cash generation,' chief executive Paolo Dal Pino said.
'Telit enters 2020 as a more focussed, agile and innovative group, well positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding industrial IoT market.'
