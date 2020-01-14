StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,084,748

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £30,825,747

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £25,431,707

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £24,768,023

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,694,114

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,400,116

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,299,542

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £19,096,538

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £16,197,603

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,807,343

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £12,642,650

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £12,516,993

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £12,369,053

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,150,203

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £12,017,526

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,907,052

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,606,055

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £11,601,506

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £11,376,290

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £10,654,181

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,374,713

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,201,259

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £9,541,083

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £8,579,345

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £8,540,653

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,437,277

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £8,389,982

ELM	Elementis PLC value of shares traded £7,619,651

GFTU	Grafton Group PLC value of shares traded £7,463,113

TCAP	TP Icap Plc value of shares traded £6,825,982



