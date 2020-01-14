BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,084,748 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £30,825,747 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £25,431,707 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £24,768,023 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,694,114 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,400,116 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,299,542 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £19,096,538 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £16,197,603 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,807,343 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £12,642,650 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £12,516,993 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £12,369,053 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,150,203 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £12,017,526 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,907,052 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,606,055 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £11,601,506 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £11,376,290 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £10,654,181 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,374,713 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,201,259 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £9,541,083 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £8,579,345 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £8,540,653 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,437,277 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £8,389,982 ELM Elementis PLC value of shares traded £7,619,651 GFTU Grafton Group PLC value of shares traded £7,463,113 TCAP TP Icap Plc value of shares traded £6,825,982 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com