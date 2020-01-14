StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Boku said it expected revenue to rise about 42% amid ongoing momentum in payments growth in the second half of last year.
The company said continued strong payments growth in the second half of last year was now translating into higher levels of earnings EBITDA due 'to the powerful operational gearing, together with revenue progress in its Identity division.'
Earnings (EBITDA) was expected to be in the range of $10.0m to $10.5m, up over 59% on-year, with revenue expected to be in the range of $50.0m to $50.5m, up over 42%.
Processed value of $5.0bn for 2019 compared with $3.6bn in 2018, with volume in the second half of 2019, $418m higher than in the first.
Monthly active users of the Boku payments platform in December 2019 increased to 17.8m, 4.4m higher than December last year.
The focus of 2019 had been to strategically plug in the new carriers demanded by lower margin, high volume accounts. In 2020 and beyond these connections would 'be reused for other, higher margin settlement model merchants,' Boku said.
At 10:03am: [LON:BOKU] Boku Inc. share price was -19.5p at 76.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
