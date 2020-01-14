BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £58,197,736 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £57,539,140 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £48,361,368 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £32,296,635 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £31,321,458 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £27,859,796 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,596,279 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £25,867,252 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £25,231,232 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £23,773,181 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £20,839,666 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £16,504,703 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,542,715 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,528,175 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £15,526,920 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £14,998,790 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £14,950,417 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £14,921,614 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £14,656,638 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £14,045,057 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £12,733,424 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £12,539,148 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £12,513,371 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £12,325,369 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £11,880,963 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £11,513,968 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,378,197 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £11,055,376 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £10,576,314 INF Informa PLC value of shares traded £10,306,893 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com