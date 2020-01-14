StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £58,197,736

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £57,539,140

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £48,361,368

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £32,296,635

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £31,321,458

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £27,859,796

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,596,279

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £25,867,252

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £25,231,232

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £23,773,181

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £20,839,666

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £16,504,703

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,542,715

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,528,175

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £15,526,920

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £14,998,790

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £14,950,417

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £14,921,614

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £14,656,638

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £14,045,057

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £12,733,424

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £12,539,148

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £12,513,371

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £12,325,369

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £11,880,963

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £11,513,968

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,378,197

ASC	ASOS Plc value of shares traded £11,055,376

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £10,576,314

INF	Informa PLC value of shares traded £10,306,893



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com