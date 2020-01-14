StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Centamin confirmed that Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining had withdrawn its takeover interest in the company.

Centamin said both parties had 'completed a thorough and extensive value-focused due diligence exercise'.

Centamin then concluded that the possible offer undervalued the company.

Endeavour Mining had been seeking to again extent the deadline for when it had to make a firm offer for Centamin, but Centamin had rejected that request.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Endeavour Mining confirmed it did not intend to make a firm offer for Centamin.

Endeavour Mining claimed that the quality of information received during the due diligence process was insufficient to make a firm bid.






At 12:42pm: [LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was -4.97p at 122.23p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com