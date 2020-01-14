StockMarketWire.com - Mereo BioPharma said additional study data supported its plans to trial a treatment in children suffering from the bone disorder osteogenesis imperfecta.
The company in November had reported disappointing results from a clinical trial of its treatment, called setrusumab.
The treatment failed to achieve its primary endpoint of increasing bone density in the wrist. The study, however, achieved its 'secondary' endpoint of an increase in areal bone mineral density at the lumbar spine.
On Tuesday, Mereo BioPharma said 'additional endpoint data' had built upon its previous findings, which it said 'demonstrated a dose-dependent, statistically significant bone building effect of setrusumab at multiple anatomical sites' in adult patients.
'We believe these additional endpoint data, together with the totality of the 12-month topline data and trend in fracture rate reduction in the high dose cohort, are fully supportive of moving forward with our planned pivotal trial in children with osteogenesis imperfecta,' chief medical officer Alastair MacKinnon said.
At 12:58pm: [LON:MPH] Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd share price was +0.5p at 38.5p
StockMarketWire.com
