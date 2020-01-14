StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £83,318,671

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £78,398,456

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £71,496,728

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £64,716,662

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £56,231,608

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £55,003,225

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £54,316,184

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £52,584,604

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £42,380,406

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £42,310,930

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £41,380,667

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,697,630

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,371,163

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,786,889

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £27,531,799

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £26,025,667

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £24,850,709

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £24,432,326

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £24,097,327

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £23,307,906

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £22,707,770

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £21,465,996

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £21,360,548

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £21,162,671

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,965,851

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £17,907,563

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £17,393,005

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £17,303,083

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £16,990,687

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £16,788,555



