BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £83,318,671 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £78,398,456 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £71,496,728 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £64,716,662 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £56,231,608 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £55,003,225 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £54,316,184 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £52,584,604 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £42,380,406 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £42,310,930 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £41,380,667 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,697,630 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,371,163 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,786,889 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £27,531,799 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £26,025,667 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £24,850,709 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £24,432,326 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £24,097,327 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £23,307,906 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £22,707,770 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £21,465,996 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £21,360,548 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £21,162,671 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,965,851 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £17,907,563 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £17,393,005 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £17,303,083 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £16,990,687 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £16,788,555 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com