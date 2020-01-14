StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager MJ Hudson, which listed on AIM last month, said it had boosted its revenue in the first half.
'Underlying revenue' for the six months through December had risen 21% on-year to £10.4m, the company said.
On an organic basis, underlying revenue grew 7%, it added.
'Given this promising start, the board is confident that trading is in-line with management expectations for the full financial year to June 2020,' MJ Hudson said.
