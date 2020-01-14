StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said it had renewed for 24 months an exclusive sales and distribution contract with one of its 'most popular entertainment podcasts'.
The renewal included the opportunity to work with the content partner on further podcast projects together.
Audioboom said the podcast had been downloaded more than 140m times over the past year, with the company selling more than 98% of the associated available advertising inventory.
Audioboom said a content funding guarantee facility announced June with SPV Investments -- a special purpose vehicle owned equally by chairman Michael Tobin and largest shareholder Candy Ventures -- would be used to provide a $1.75m guarantee for the contract renewal.
At 1:45pm: [LON:BOOM] Audioboom Group share price was +5p at 232.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: