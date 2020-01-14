StockMarketWire.com - Data company D4t4 Solutions said it had won four contracts with financial services customers in the US, UK and Europe.
The comprised a multi-year contract with a UK bank, contract extension with a US bank and separate capacity extension and new data collection channel contracts with companies in the US and Europe.
At 1:49pm: (LON:D4T4) D4T4 Solutions Plc share price was +14p at 219p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: