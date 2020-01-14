StockMarketWire.com - Life science research tool supplier Abcam said it had appointed Michael Baldock as its new chief financial officer.

Baldock was the founding partner of Ondra Partners, a financial advisory firm which has advised Abcam for several years.

He would from 3 February replace Gavin Wood, who had announced his departure last July.


At 1:52pm: [LON:ABC] Abcam PLC share price was +10p at 1363p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com