BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £87,045,155 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £84,751,391 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £75,920,982 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £74,164,576 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £65,891,249 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £62,032,912 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,057,275 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £56,502,682 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £46,522,565 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £44,706,114 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £44,614,944 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,228,586 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £37,592,038 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £34,580,170 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £29,272,378 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £29,259,912 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £28,742,951 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £27,550,486 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £27,379,084 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,006,958 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £26,099,627 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £25,346,935 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £23,229,037 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £22,782,786 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £22,435,958 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £20,667,066 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £19,094,712 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £19,028,885 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £18,675,376 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £18,094,959