BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £87,045,155

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £84,751,391

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £75,920,982

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £74,164,576

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £65,891,249

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £62,032,912

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,057,275

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £56,502,682

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £46,522,565

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £44,706,114

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £44,614,944

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,228,586

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £37,592,038

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £34,580,170

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £29,272,378

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £29,259,912

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £28,742,951

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £27,550,486

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £27,379,084

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,006,958

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £26,099,627

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £25,346,935

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £23,229,037

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £22,782,786

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £22,435,958

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £20,667,066

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £19,094,712

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £19,028,885

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £18,675,376

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £18,094,959



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com