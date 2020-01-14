StockMarketWire.com - London property developer Helical said it had let the final floor of a development on Old Street to Brilliant Basics, an Infosys company and existing occupier.
The contract had taken the so-called Tower building -- the second phase of a scheme at the Bower development -- to being fully let.
The Tower was let at an average contracted office rent of £73.55 per square foot to international businesses.
At 2:00pm: [LON:HLCL] Helical Bar PLC share price was -0.75p at 457.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
