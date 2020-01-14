StockMarketWire.com - Attractions group Live Company said it had signed a multi-year license agreement with production group Entertainment One, a unit of Hasbro.
The agreement would see Live Company subsidiary Bricklive produce themed tours associated with children's brand Peppa Pig.
Bricklive would have non-exclusive rights to create and exhibit Peppa Pig themed tours in the UK and Ireland up until 30 September 2023.
In return, it would pay Entertainment One, which was last year acquired by Hasbro, a royalty fee.
The first Peppa Pig tour was expected to launch in the third quarter of 2020, Live Company said. At 2:09pm: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was +2.25p at 31.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
