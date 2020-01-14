StockMarketWire.com - Hummingbird Resources said its boosted annual gold production from its Yanfolila mine in Mali in line with its guidance.
Gold output for the year through December rose to 115,649, up from 91,620 ounces on-year and falling within a 110,000-to-125,000 ounce guidance range.
The company said 2020 guidance would be set later this month, alongside the release of an updated mine plan incorporating new open pit reserves.
At 2:17pm: [LON:HUM] Hummingbird Resources share price was 0p at 22.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
