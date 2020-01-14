StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £93,819,744

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £92,402,026

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £90,743,736

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £82,170,591

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £77,878,768

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £69,337,295

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £68,709,057

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £62,929,951

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £52,296,711

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £51,028,912

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £50,846,462

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £49,222,797

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £45,645,471

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £39,917,464

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £39,284,180

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £35,469,840

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £33,687,949

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £33,642,838

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £32,946,110

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £31,864,610

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £31,083,975

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,758,300

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £27,144,807

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £26,840,073

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £25,542,775

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £23,881,939

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £22,882,063

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £22,540,184

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £21,943,508

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £21,610,389



