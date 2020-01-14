StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £108,501,795

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £101,395,184

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £100,001,482

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £91,025,247

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £88,450,262

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £85,113,018

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £74,384,122

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £68,742,649

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £61,848,864

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £58,110,235

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £58,104,817

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £57,597,887

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £57,294,024

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £56,331,636

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £46,787,804

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £44,822,549

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £44,376,855

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £41,366,434

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £38,959,647

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £35,044,748

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £34,971,714

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £34,438,573

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £31,418,078

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £30,697,895

BNC	Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £30,402,069

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £29,156,857

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £28,869,633

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £28,700,207

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £26,467,329

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £24,798,331



