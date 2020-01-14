BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £108,501,795 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £101,395,184 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £100,001,482 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £91,025,247 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £88,450,262 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £85,113,018 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £74,384,122 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £68,742,649 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £61,848,864 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £58,110,235 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £58,104,817 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £57,597,887 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £57,294,024 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £56,331,636 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £46,787,804 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £44,822,549 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £44,376,855 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £41,366,434 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £38,959,647 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £35,044,748 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £34,971,714 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £34,438,573 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £31,418,078 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £30,697,895 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £30,402,069 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £29,156,857 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £28,869,633 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £28,700,207 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £26,467,329 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £24,798,331 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com