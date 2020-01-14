StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £168,868,068

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £136,371,710

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £136,130,215

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £129,656,040

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £128,572,217

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £125,156,515

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £120,909,792

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £118,943,053

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £111,360,557

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £100,124,514

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £93,338,278

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £87,152,284

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £84,522,551

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £80,900,813

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £74,693,347

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £68,700,122

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £65,273,813

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £62,901,616

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £62,478,667

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £62,242,092

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £57,385,676

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £56,119,785

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £53,578,063

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £50,279,253

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £47,933,178

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £46,053,009

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £45,670,937

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £44,323,033

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £42,491,265

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £42,164,323



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com