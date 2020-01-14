BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £168,868,068 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £136,371,710 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £136,130,215 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £129,656,040 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £128,572,217 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £125,156,515 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £120,909,792 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £118,943,053 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £111,360,557 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £100,124,514 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £93,338,278 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £87,152,284 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £84,522,551 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £80,900,813 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £74,693,347 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £68,700,122 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £65,273,813 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £62,901,616 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £62,478,667 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £62,242,092 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £57,385,676 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £56,119,785 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £53,578,063 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £50,279,253 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £47,933,178 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £46,053,009 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £45,670,937 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £44,323,033 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £42,491,265 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £42,164,323 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com