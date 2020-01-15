StockMarketWire.com - House builder Persimmon said its annual revenue fell 2.4% as it curbed the rate of home completions to improve customer service and build quality.
Revenue for the year through December fell to £3.65bn, down from £3.74bn on-year.
New home legal completions fell 4% to 15,855 after the company moved to address some criticism of the quality of its homes.
'Persimmon continues to make good progress with the implementation of its customer care improvement plan,' chief executive Dave Jenkinson said.
'Central to this plan is putting customers before volume.'
Persimmon said it expected its pre-tax profits for the year to be in line with market consensus.
The company achieved an average selling price on its homes of £215,700, broadly in line with the previous year's £215,563.
'Our regional housing markets across the UK continued to benefit from resilient consumer confidence throughout 2019, supported by low interest rates, a competitive mortgage market, and robust employment levels,' Persimmon said.
The company's total forward sales were worth around £1.36bn at 31 December, down from £1.40bn on-year.
'Looking ahead to the 2020 spring season, Persimmon is in a strong market position,' it added.
'The group has a nationwide outlet network and a range of attractive house types available at affordable prices across the UK regions, supported by high quality land holdings and a conservative balance sheet.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: