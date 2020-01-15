StockMarketWire.com - Emerging markets fund manager Ashmore said its assets under management in the three months to December increased, amid 'strong' returns from its investment portfolio and fund inflows.
For the quarter ended 31 December, assets under management increased by $6.5bn on-quarter, reflecting net inflows of $3.3bn and investment performance of $3.2bn.
Investment performance was positive in each of the company's fixed income and equities themes, and highest in local currency and blended debt.
'The outlook for capital flows to emerging markets in 2020 remains positive, based upon the continued availability of significant relative value and the diversity of investment opportunities across fixed income and equity asset classes, the lower growth and lack of yield in developed markets, and investors' underweight positions,' said Mark Coombs, chief executive officer. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
